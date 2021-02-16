Werder Bremen unveils 188BET as new official partner

Asian online sportsbook operator 188BET has been unveiled as an official partner of German Bundesliga football club SV Werder Bremen.

The deal will see the 188BET logo appear on the sleeves of the club‘s match shirts in all Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal matches over the next two seasons.

As an official betting partner for Asia, 188BET will also collaborate with the club to create branded digital content using the club's marks and assets, and will gain brand exposure on the club’s LED boards, match day interview backdrops and social media channels in Asia.

“188BET are a well-established and forward thinking company, which is an important addition to our partnership roster,” said Werder Bremen CEO Klaus Filbry. “They are an exciting brand that aims to bring together the sports betting audience in Asia and we are tremendously proud to be part of this journey.”

188BET managing director Nigel Singer said: “At 188BET, we recognise the importance of football to our customers, in particular interest in the Bundesliga. Over the next two years, 188BET looks forward to a successful partnership with Werder Bremen.”

Marco Sautner, managing director of Werder's exclusive marketing partner Infront Germany, added: “We are very happy to see such a well-established brand as 188BET joining Werder Bremen as a new partner and sleeve sponsor. The cooperation shows the strength of the Werder Bremen brand on an international level and offers big potential to all parties.”