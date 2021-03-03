This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM becomes exclusive regional US partner of Borussia Dortmund

3rd March 2021 7:14 am GMT
US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has become the exclusive regional US partner of German Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund.

The partnership provides cross-marketing opportunities, fan-focused social media promotions and BetMGM customer sweepstakes with special Dortmund prizes.

“BetMGM becoming the first US sports betting operator to partner with a German soccer club is a major milestone, and who better to team up with than the legendary Borussia Dortmund,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost.

“As interest in Bundesliga within the US continues to skyrocket, BetMGM customers can engage with one of Germany’s most prestigious clubs and watch every Bundesliga game through the BetMGM app.”

As an exclusive regional partner, BetMGM has secured the rights to player imagery and team logos, as well as additional team assets for marketing applications.

“We are very pleased about this partnership with BetMGM as our new regional partner in the US,” said Borussia Dortmund head of international commercial and new business Benedikt Scholz. “It is wonderful news for our US-based fans that they are now able to watch BVB matches via the BetMGM app.  Together, we will broaden our reach and further develop our presence in the US market.”

