BetMGM expands Michigan presence with Detroit Tigers tie up

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement to serve as an official gaming partner of MLB’s Detroit Tigers.

The partnership gives BetMGM branding on scoreboards throughout the club’s Comerica Park stadium, including on the out-of-town scoreboard and the speed pitch LED board, with BetMGM also featuring across the Tigers’ digital and social platforms.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with BetMGM to feature the Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park,” said Detroit Tigers senior vice president of corporate partnerships Peter Kent. “Our fans will enjoy the enhancements this partnership provides to their experience, both at the ballpark and in rooting on the Tigers from home.”

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said: “From day one, it’s been a priority for us to develop deep relationships with Michigan’s beloved sports teams. We look forward to our partnership with the Detroit Tigers and engaging with their fan base to offer best-in-class promotions and benefits only available on BetMGM.”

MGM Resorts midwest group president David Tsai added: “The Detroit Tigers are a central part of the Michigan sports scene and bring an undeniable energy to the city. MGM Grand Detroit is ready to welcome Tigers and sports betting fans to our BetMGM Sports Lounge before, during, and after games for an innovative and exciting experience.”