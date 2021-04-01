This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Fast Track

BetMGM expands Michigan presence with Detroit Tigers tie up

1st April 2021 10:03 am GMT
BetMGM

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement to serve as an official gaming partner of MLB’s Detroit Tigers.

The partnership gives BetMGM branding on scoreboards throughout the club’s Comerica Park stadium, including on the out-of-town scoreboard and the speed pitch LED board, with BetMGM also featuring across the Tigers’ digital and social platforms.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with BetMGM to feature the Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park,” said Detroit Tigers senior vice president of corporate partnerships Peter Kent. “Our fans will enjoy the enhancements this partnership provides to their experience, both at the ballpark and in rooting on the Tigers from home.”

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said: “From day one, it’s been a priority for us to develop deep relationships with Michigan’s beloved sports teams. We look forward to our partnership with the Detroit Tigers and engaging with their fan base to offer best-in-class promotions and benefits only available on BetMGM.”

MGM Resorts midwest group president David Tsai added: “The Detroit Tigers are a central part of the Michigan sports scene and bring an undeniable energy to the city. MGM Grand Detroit is ready to welcome Tigers and sports betting fans to our BetMGM Sports Lounge before, during, and after games for an innovative and exciting experience.”

Related Tags
BetMGM Detroit Tigers Entain iGaming MGM Resorts Michigan MLB Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

BetMGM teams up with US sports radio broadcaster Audacy

Tennessee wagers decline to $176.3m in February

Golden Nugget partners Conscious Gaming to roll out PlayPause solution

BetMGM Poker launches in Michigan

BetMGM partners IMG Arena to enhance golf betting

DC sports betting wagers slip to $15.3m in February

Michigan’s online operators generate $89.2m in first full month of operation

Virginia awards sports betting permits to Golden Nugget, Bally’s and Penn

Indiana sportsbook wagers drop to $273.9m in February 2021

Tennessee online sportsbooks hit record $211.3m wagers in January

BetMGM launch customized sports betting experience with Buffalo Wild Wings

Michigan commercial casino revenue down 29% in February

West Virginia’s iGaming market surges to record high in February

Entain posts 2020 revenue of £3.6bn as international gains offset by COVID-19 impact

BetMGM becomes exclusive regional US partner of Borussia Dortmund

BTObet
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Fast Track