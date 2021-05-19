Entain enters F1 with McLaren Racing sponsorship

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has agreed a landmark sponsorship deal with McLaren Racing.

The multi-year agreement sees Entain’s PartyCasino brand appear on the halos of McLaren MCL35M race cars, as well as on the helmet of McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, beginning with the iconic Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Through the partnership, Entain will provide its customers and McLaren’s millions of adult fans with a range of dedicated content and exclusive experiences via its new Access activation platform.

This will feature McLaren-themed casino content and access all areas games on the PartyCasino and PartyPoker sites, competitions to win access to the McLaren Technology Centre, shared promotions throughout the companies’ social media channels, and jointly developed marketing content.

In addition, Entain will use its partnership with McLaren to explore strategies to promote safer betting and gaming, benefitting from the team’s unique perspective on maintaining control and managing risk.

“We are immensely proud to be partnering with McLaren Racing, a team who are synonymous with creating thrilling entertainment by constantly innovating and staying at the cutting-edge of technology,” said Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen.

“This is the same approach we take in providing moments of excitement for our customers and we are truly excited about the opportunities we have to create new content for our PartyCasino and PartyPoker customers as well as bringing these great brands to new audiences.”

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: “Fan entertainment is a major focus for our team and sport. Like McLaren Racing, Entain brands such as PartyCasino and PartyPoker place a high importance in providing moments of safe and responsible excitement for their customers.

“We look forward to starting our partnership with Entain from this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix and the activity we have planned together in creating moments of excitement for fans and customers.”

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 1.72 per cent lower at 1,540.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.