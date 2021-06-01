This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betway adds to tennis and esports sponsorship portfolio

1st June 2021 7:27 am GMT
Betway

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has expanded its sponsorship portfolio with new partnerships with tennis’ MercedesCup ATP250 tournament and Brazilian esports team Furia.

The operator has signed a three-year exclusive betting partnership with the MercedesCup, held at the Tennis Club Weissenhof in Stuttgart, Germany, which is part of the ATP250 tour series and opens the extended grass-court season.

The partnership adds to Betway’s existing sponsorship commitments in tennis with the Mutua Madrid Open, Miami Open and Estoril Open.

“We are overjoyed to become the official betting partner of the MercedesCup tournament,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “We continue to showcase our support of tennis around the world and we look forward to being part of such a historic event.”

MercedesCup tournament director Edwin Weindorfer said: “In challenging times like these, we are very happy to have agreed on a sponsoring deal for the MercedesCup with a worldwide successful company like Betway. As a global player, Betway strategically focuses on tennis. This goes to show that the sport of tennis works very well as a communication platform.

“The MercedesCup takes centre stage in Betway’s international orientation - not least due to the comprehensive live TV broadcast offering, digital presence and innovation as well as the social media and fan engagement initiatives of the grass court highlight at the TC Weissenhof.”

Betway has also agreed a deal to sponsor Brazilian esports team Furia, providing esports fans with international cross collaborations and activations via its BetwayTV platform.

“We are proud and excited to be announcing our partnership with FURIA,” said Betway esports director Adam Savinson. “Continuing our growth in the Brazilian esports market, we’re committed to providing the dedicated fans the best content and partnerships possible.”

Furia co-CEO Andre Akkari added: “We are very proud to announce Betway as our new partner. They are a global leader in esports betting who promote safe and responsible gambling. It’s a very exciting time for both brands and we’re looking forward to working with them on some creative content campaigns for our loyal fan bases.”

Betway's parent company Super Group is due to go public on the New York Stock Exchange later this year through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.

Shares in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYS:SEAH) closed 0.2 per cent higher at $10.60 per share in New York Friday.

