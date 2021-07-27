Caesars gains naming rights to New Orleans Saints’ iconic Superdome stadium

New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has secured exclusive naming rights to the New Orleans Saints' iconic downtown stadium.

The 20-year partnership will see the state-owned building renamed as Caesars Superdome, hosting all Saints home NFL games as well as Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

The venue will also host the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four, the annual Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff contests, a variety of concerts and hundreds of other annual events including Essence Festival, the Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University, the New Orleans Bowl, and the Louisiana State High School Athletic Association Football Championships.

Mercedes-Benz USA has held the naming rights to the stadium since 2011.

“All of us at Caesars are proud to be part of New Orleans' vibrant culture,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg. “We understand that the Superdome is more than an iconic venue, it's the symbol of a resilient and innovative community.

“We've had a strong relationship with the New Orleans Saints for nearly two decades and we are thrilled with the opportunity to strengthen it and celebrate our commitment to the city, the state, and the entire Gulf Coast region.”

In the last five years, Caesars has donated more than $30m to community non-profits and services in the state of Louisiana, with the company also set to embark on a $325m renovation to transform Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans.

“This partnership sends a strong message about the positive future for the New Orleans Saints, Caesars Entertainment, and the entire state of Louisiana,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “That message states that companies with the global reach of Caesars Entertainment are investing in our city, state and region. Caesars has long been one of the world's most respected entertainment companies.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards commented: “Having faced a very trying 2020 with the Covid-19 pandemic, this is wonderful news to see that two iconic brands like the Saints and Caesars are partnering on a long-term business deal that will not only benefit New Orleans, but the entire state.

“I congratulate Mrs. Benson and her team on securing this partnership. The Superdome is an iconic building, globally recognized and I am certain that Caesars will be very pleased having their name on the building that will be hosting future Super Bowls, Final Fours, and Essence Festivals, to name a few.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NSQ:CZR) closed 3.26 per cent higher at $93.25 per share in New York Monday.