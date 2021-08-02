theScore Bet seals cross marketing deal in Canada with Canlan Sports

Toronto-listed betting and gaming operator Score Media and Gaming has agreed a new cross marketing deal with North American recreational sports venue operator Canlan Ice Sports.

The agreement will allow theScore Bet mobile sportsbook to benefit from on-site branding at Canlan's network of sports complexes across Canada.

With Ontario's regulated sports betting market set to open later this year, the deal provides for theScore to assume sport-surface title sponsorship in all six of Canlan's Ontario sports complexes.

"As we introduce theScore Bet brand to the Ontario market, we are looking to activate in creative and impactful ways that engage large, endemic audiences and create authentic connections to our brand," said theScore senior vice president of marketing Aubrey Levy. "As a homegrown Canadian company, we know how ingrained adult recreational hockey is in Canada's culture, and there is no bigger player than Canlan Sports in the adult recreational hockey space.

"This deal allows us to meaningfully connect with a huge audience of adult sports fans as well as the culture and passion around recreational hockey, which of course will be implemented in a responsible fashion in accordance with regulatory requirements."

As part of the deal, Canlan Sports will tap into theScore's digital media footprint across Canada with the ability to promote its sports and recreational brand to an audience of engaged and passionate sports fans through theScore's advertising assets.

"We support a safe, responsible and regulated sports betting market," said Canlan Sports president and CEO Joey St-Aubin. "And given theScore's leadership position in digital sports media, we are very confident that Canadians will benefit from this rapidly evolving, cutting-edge industry.

"This collaboration allows us to continue building momentum for our digital transformation, gamification and enhancing the customer experience by introducing the Canlan Sports brand to wherever sports loving fans consume media."

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX:SCR) closed 1.30 per cent higher at CAD$19.49 per share in Toronto Friday.