Casumo extends Reading FC partnership

Online casino operator Casumo has agreed a one-year extension to its partnership with EFL Championship football club Reading FC.

Following the conclusion of its two-year shirt sponsorship agreement with the club, Casumo will continue to be a key club partner in 2021-22, with its brand to be displayed on the sleeves of the club’s first team training kit, as well as across the club’s LED advertising boards at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

“We’re very thankful to Casumo for their support over the past two seasons,” said Reading FC head of commercial Tim Kilpatrick. “In particular, we are proud of the special relationship they so quickly developed with our fanbase.

“Casumo have gone above and beyond what we would expect from a sponsor, so I’m delighted they have agreed to continue as an official club partner going into our future as we collectively celebrate 150 years of history.”

Casumo sports marketing communications specialist Mark Strijbosch added: “We already can’t wait for the new season to kick off and having fans back at the stadium will make the year extra special.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with such an important community-based club and look forward to engaging more and more with the fans. Simply put, we’re one of them so here’s to a positive season ahead.”