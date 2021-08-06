This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
OpenBet
Fu

Casumo extends Reading FC partnership

6th August 2021 7:46 am GMT

Online casino operator Casumo has agreed a one-year extension to its partnership with EFL Championship football club Reading FC.

Following the conclusion of its two-year shirt sponsorship agreement with the club, Casumo will continue to be a key club partner in 2021-22, with its brand to be displayed on the sleeves of the club’s first team training kit, as well as across the club’s LED advertising boards at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

“We’re very thankful to Casumo for their support over the past two seasons,” said Reading FC head of commercial Tim Kilpatrick. “In particular, we are proud of the special relationship they so quickly developed with our fanbase.

“Casumo have gone above and beyond what we would expect from a sponsor, so I’m delighted they have agreed to continue as an official club partner going into our future as we collectively celebrate 150 years of history.”

Casumo sports marketing communications specialist Mark Strijbosch added: “We already can’t wait for the new season to kick off and having fans back at the stadium will make the year extra special.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with such an important community-based club and look forward to engaging more and more with the fans. Simply put, we’re one of them so here’s to a positive season ahead.”

Related Tags
Casino Casumo Football iGaming Reading FC Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Boss Media pioneer plots second coming with Playstar

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

Casumo saves UK licence after second Gambling Commission fine

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Pragmatic Play expands Casumo partnership

Playtech begins casino and Live Casino rollout with Casumo

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, Booongo and more

Casumo launches new GiG-powered brand Kazoom Casino

Casumo set to acquire full control of online casino brand CasinoSecret

Gaming Innovation Group to power new Casumo brand

BlueRibbon agrees jackpot marketing deal with Casumo

Seven more CEOs sign petition to change Swedish casino deposit limits

Stakelogic unveils new European headquarters in Malta

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
NetEnt
Pronet Gaming
Future Anthem