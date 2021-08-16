Unibet lands Pittsburgh Steelers official sportsbook partnership

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has signed up its second NFL partner through an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The partnership will enhance the Steelers’ fan experience, both at home and at the team’s Heinz Field stadium, with digital collaborations across social media channels and sweepstakes for fans, as well as a new Unibet Tailgate zone outside the stadium where fans can meet Steelers legends.

“We are excited to partner up with one of the most beloved professional sports franchises,” said Kindred Group US vice president Manuel Stan. “With a great history and bright future ahead, the Steelers have incredibly passionate and engaged fans.

“This is an exciting step in Western Pennsylvania for us. With this partnership we will continue to grow our share of voice in Pennsylvania, strengthen our connection to local fans and support future launches in neighbouring States.”

Unibet and the Steelers will also work together to launch an exclusive Steelers-themed online casino game via the Unibet PA casino app later this year.

“We are excited to welcome Unibet to the Steelers family,” said Steelers vice president of sales and marketing Ryan Huzjak. “This partnership will provide brand new opportunities for Steelers Nation, both on gamedays at Heinz Field and throughout the season. We are looking forward to bringing these enhancements to our fans.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) closed 2 per cent higher at SEK145.25 per share in Stockholm Friday.