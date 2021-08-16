This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Unibet lands Pittsburgh Steelers official sportsbook partnership

16th August 2021 8:10 am GMT
OpenBet

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has signed up its second NFL partner through an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The partnership will enhance the Steelers’ fan experience, both at home and at the team’s Heinz Field stadium, with digital collaborations across social media channels and sweepstakes for fans, as well as a new Unibet Tailgate zone outside the stadium where fans can meet Steelers legends.

“We are excited to partner up with one of the most beloved professional sports franchises,” said Kindred Group US vice president Manuel Stan. “With a great history and bright future ahead, the Steelers have incredibly passionate and engaged fans.

“This is an exciting step in Western Pennsylvania for us. With this partnership we will continue to grow our share of voice in Pennsylvania, strengthen our connection to local fans and support future launches in neighbouring States.”

Unibet and the Steelers will also work together to launch an exclusive Steelers-themed online casino game via the Unibet PA casino app later this year.

“We are excited to welcome Unibet to the Steelers family,” said Steelers vice president of sales and marketing Ryan Huzjak. “This partnership will provide brand new opportunities for Steelers Nation, both on gamedays at Heinz Field and throughout the season. We are looking forward to bringing these enhancements to our fans.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) closed 2 per cent higher at SEK145.25 per share in Stockholm Friday.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Kindred Group NFL Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Steelers Sports Betting Unibet United States
Related Articles

Indiana sportsbook wagers decline to $194.5m in July

Scientific Games acquires online slots developer Lightning Box

Arizona begins sports betting licensing ahead of September launch

Unibet fined over illegal gambling ads in New South Wales

Big Time Gaming launches Spicy Meatballs slot

DraftKings dominates Indiana online sports betting market in June

Norway orders Betsson to withdraw brands from market

Unibet secures first US motorsport sponsorship with NASCAR team

New entrants boost Indiana online sportsbook market in May

Pragmatic Play launches dedicated live casino for Unibet

32Red agrees extension to Middlesbrough FC sponsorship

Virginia sportsbooks collect $236.4m in wagers in April

Indiana sports betting stakes reach $236.4m in April

Bragg Gaming acquires Spin Games for $30m

Pala Interactive expands into 6th US state with Unibet launch in Virginia

digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Future Anthem