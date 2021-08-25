Caesars signs college football bowl partnership

Caesars Entertainment has signed a deal to serve as the exclusive sports betting and fantasy gaming partner of the Fiesta Bowl, one of the biggest postseason college football games which takes place annually in Arizona.

The multi-year agreement focuses on fan engagement and will see Caesars host new fan lounges within the stadiums for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale and at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Caesars will also become title partner of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl pregame parties and join in the annual Arizona Bank & Trust Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon as presenting partner.

“This is a new frontier in the college football space, and the Fiesta Bowl is again out in front with this fan-focused partnership,” said Fiesta Bowl chief marketing officer Jose Moreno. “There was significant interest in the marketplace to partner with the Fiesta Bowl; where Caesars stood out with its similar community mindset and a creativity toward setting a new standard.

“We are teaming with an industry leader who is dedicated to working with us to elevate our offerings for college football and all sports fans across Arizona.”

Sports betting officially goes live in Arizona on 9 September, with the state’s Department of Gaming currently in the process of selecting operators to receive the 20 available sports betting licenses.

Subject to required regulatory approvals, fans in Arizona will be able to place bets at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, or use the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app from anywhere in the state.

“We're thrilled to work with the Fiesta Bowl Organization on this landmark partnership to bring college football fans closer to the game and build awareness around the importance of responsible gaming practices,” said Caesars Digital chief development officer Dan Shapiro.

“These fans are unrivaled in their passion, and we look forward to offering Caesars Sportsbook to them this fall. Our offering provides a leading user experience where every wager gives players more through our award-winning Caesars Rewards.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) gained 5.13 per cent to close at $93.86 per share in New York Tuesday.