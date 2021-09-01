Betclic signs multi-year French Football Federation partnership

Online betting and gaming operator Betclic has been named as an official partner of the French Football Federation (FFF).

The new five-year agreement runs until the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will see Betclic serve as an official partner of French football, including the Coupe de France and amateur football.

“We are delighted that Betclic is joining the circle of our partners,” said FFF president Noël Le Graët. “This new collaboration with a dynamic French company, a historical leader in its market, makes all the more sense since Betclic is invested and renowned in football.

“In this difficult period, this new partnership marks the attractiveness of the FFF and its activities with its French teams, the Coupe de France, the flagship competition of French football which brings together more than 7,000 professional and amateur clubs at each edition, and its two million practicing licensees, educators, referees and managers who share this common passion for football throughout France.”

Betclic founder and CEO Nicolas Béraud commented: “For more than fifteen years, Betclic has been a major player in French football, so we are very proud to become a partner of the teams of France, the Coupe de France and amateur football. We support its development notably through our partnerships with numerous clubs and the Professional Football League.

“Betclic will therefore be closer to French fans for the next international, national and local events in order to experience football like nowhere else and to exalt their passion for sport. This collaboration confirms Betclic's commitment and support to the development of French sport.”