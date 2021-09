Playtech-owned betting operator HAPPYBET has expanded its presence in Germany through new sponsorship deals with two German football clubs.

The operator is partnering 2. Bundesliga teams FC Ingolstadt and SV Darmstadt for the 2021/22 season, having also recently agreed to sponsor 3. Liga side Viktoria Köln.

“The three sponsorship deals are part of the brand strategy that HAPPYBET is to anchor even more firmly in the minds of football fans,” said HAPPYBET Germany managing director Michael Lessig. [...]