Gaming Intelligence
WynnBET signs Indianapolis Colts sportsbook partnership

20th September 2021 9:08 am GMT
OpenBet

Wynn Resorts' online sports betting brand WynnBET has been named as an official sportsbook partner of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The multi-year partnership will see the Lucas Oil Stadium's West Club re-named the WynnBET Club, featuring a sports bar environment in the upstairs club level, as well as a WynnBET VIP area.

WynnBET will also add Colts legend Robert Mathis as a new brand ambassador. Mathis is a five-time NFL Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and the 2013 AFC Defensive Player of the Year, and played with the Colts for every season of his 14-year career.

“This partnership with WynnBET will help the Colts expand offerings, activities and events for our fans and customers and provide multiple new options for them to engage with the team,” said Colts chief sales & marketing officer Roger VanDerSnick. “We also look forward to WynnBET's presence in our television shows, podcasts and other digital and social platforms, which will allow us to touch even more fans, on gameday or otherwise.”

Outside the venue, WynnBET will host a lounge at the team's pre-game tailgate area, Touchdown Town, where prizes will be given away to guests over 21 years of age. WynnBET and the Colts will also offer various fan activations, including appearances from Colts' Legends and WynnBET brand ambassadors, food and beverage offerings and prize giveaways.

The operator will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Official Colts Podcast, as well as title sponsor of the Colts mobile app, which includes visibility within the app as well as on the club's social media channels.

WynnBET joins Caesars Sportsbook as the Colts’ second official sportsbook partner.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) closed 1.29 per cent lower at $83.29 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Indiana Indianapolis Colts NFL Sports Betting Wynn Resorts WynnBET
