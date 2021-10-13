DraftKings agrees new multi-product partnership with the NHL

New York-listed operator DraftKings has agreed a deal to become an official sports betting, daily fantasy sports and iGaming partner of the National Hockey League (NHL) in the United States.

As an official partner, DraftKings will be granted access to NHL assets to enhance its products, including official marks and logos, as well as themed sweepstakes and enhanced promotional efforts both during the regular season which begins 12 October, the NHL All-Star Weekend, and throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final.

DraftKings will also have the opportunity for a variety of content integrations across the league’s digital and linear media platforms.

Alongside the deal, DraftKings has also reached an agreement with Turner Sports, including Bleacher Report, to be the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider for their coverage of the NHL.

“The NHL has some of the most passionate fans in all of sports and we are delighted to be working with the league once again, while developing a rich and engaging viewership and content experience that matches this fanbases’ enthusiasm through our deal with Turner,” said DraftKings CEO, chairman and co-founder Jason Robins.

“Over the years DraftKings has become a brand synonymous with sports, with a fan-first approach through real-money gaming options, and we look forward to collaborating with the NHL alongside Turner Sports and Bleacher Report to provide hockey fans with what’s next in sports.”

Under the arrangement with Turner Sports, DraftKings will provide sports betting information and daily fantasy content across Turner Sports telecasts and Bleacher Report digital channels including the B/R app.

Planned integrations include DraftKings’ betting odds and daily fantasy statistics, original content, personalized automated alerts and editorial across B/R channels including the B/R Betting vertical,

“As we embark on what promises to be a thrilling 2021-22 NHL season, our partnership with DraftKings, as well as with Turner Sports, will provide for new and exciting experiences to deepen our fan engagement,” said NHL chief business officer and senior executive vice president Keith Wachtel. “We’re proud to welcome back DraftKings to the NHL family, and look forward to collaborating together with Turner Sports – one of our valued media partners – to develop unique and exciting content for our fans.”

Turner Sports entered into a multimedia rights agreement with the NHL in April to bring the Stanley Cup Final and Stanley Cup Playoffs to TNT for the first time, with the inaugural campaign including a 50-game regular season schedule.

“Turner Sports and Bleacher Report have become the home of innovative sports betting content and integrations across all our channels,” said Raphael Poplock, senior vice president of strategic partnerships, business development and content acquisitions. “Our agreement with DraftKings expands and strengthens our relationship, allowing us to further serve fans with the type of sports betting information, entertainment and quick-resolving betting options that we have pioneered.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) were trading 2.45 per cent higher at $50.11 per share in New York following the announcement Wednesday.