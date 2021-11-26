This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Premier Bet signs African betting partnership with AS Monaco

26th November 2021 6:55 am GMT
GOAT Interactive’s Premier Bet brand has become the first official regional partner in Africa for French Ligue 1 football club AS Monaco. 

The agreement will see Premier Bet's brand visible through the virtual LED technology of the Stade Louis-II during AS Monaco’s Ligue 1 home matches.

“AS Monaco are synonymous with innovation and developing footballing talent, particularly in French speaking countries across Africa,” said Premier Bet CEO Martin Nieri.  “Their success on the pitch is matched by their innovation off it, as they set themselves up to become a digital pioneer in the same way we are doing at Premierbet.com.

"As Premier Bet looks to strengthen its position in key markets such as Senegal and Cameroon, we intend for this unique partnership to help create brand fame and cut-through, as well as providing their millions of African-based fans with new and exciting ways to experience Premier Bet.”

AS Monaco vice-president and CEO Oleg Petrov added: “AS Monaco is proud to continue its development on a global scale. This new international partnership shows that the Club is attractive beyond its borders. Collaborating with Premier Bet is proof that we want to reach new territories. 

“Africa is a real footballing land and we look forward to developing the Club’s presence there through this partnership. Premier Bet’s ambition to be a major player in the iGaming is in line with our desire to be at the forefront of the game.”

