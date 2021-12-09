PointsBet named official partner of University of Maryland Athletics

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet USA has penned a multi-year partnership with Playfly-owned Maryland Sports Properties.

The agreement marks the first sports betting partnership within the Big Ten Conference and will feature fan-facing in-game and campus activations in and around Maryland's XFINITY Center and Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

"Investing in the University of Maryland athletics program expands our ability to impact local communities and the greater DMV region while also connecting PointsBet with alumni that remain actively involved in reverence to their alma mater," said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken.

"Sports betting education and safe gambling is key to our long-term strategy, as is making a tangible impact on the communities we invest in. We are proud to work with such a high-profile, storied university to further these objectives."

Maryland executive associate athletic director and chief strategy officer Brian Ullmann commented: "With the announcement of our partnership with PointsBet through Maryland Sports Properties and Playfly Sports, we are looking forward to raising awareness and educating our student-athlete and University community about responsible gambling. Maryland Athletics continues to lead boldly with the first deal of its kind in the Big Ten Conference and in the region."

"Playfly Sports is a proud partner of Maryland Athletics and we are constantly seeking innovative opportunities to engage new sponsors," added Playfly Sports Properties COO Craig Sloan.

"Maryland's relationship with PointsBet will elevate both brands, while strategically enhancing the rooting experience for fans, alumni and local communities."

PointsBet gained access to the Maryland market through an agreement with Riverboat on the Potomac, a licensed satellite simulcast facility for horseracing and minority owned small business located in Charles County, Maryland.