Interwetten named official NHL partner for Austria and Germany

Online sports betting and gaming operator Interwetten has secured a multi-year deal to serve as an official partner of the National Hockey League (NHL) in Austria and Germany.

As an official partner, Interwetten will conduct marketing campaigns utilising NHL branding across its online sports betting offerings in Austria and Germany, and will benefit from branding on NHL digital assets including NHL.com/de, the official German language version of NHL.com.

Additionally, Interwetten gains access to a full portfolio of NHL-controlled media assets throughout the term of the partnership, including custom digital, social and email marketing campaigns focused on building brand awareness and driving new customer acquisition.

"As a reliable sports betting provider, we focus our engagements and collaborations in sports with long-term partnerships that enable maximum entertainment," said Interwetten board spokesman Stefan Sulzbacher. "We are proud that we have a multiyear partnership with the NHL - the best ice hockey league in the world - and the SIG Group."

NHL vice president of International business development and partnerships, John Lewicki, commented: ”We are excited to welcome Interwetten as an official partner of the NHL. Interwetten is a leader in the sports betting category, delivering great entertainment to their customers through creative marketing initiatives. We look forward to working with Interwetten to engage the ever-growing hockey fanbase across Austria and Germany."

Interwetten's partnership with the NHL follows recent sponsorship deals with the German Ski Association (DSV), the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV), and Eurosport.