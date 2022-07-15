MGM Resorts expands MLB partnership

New York-listed MGM Resorts International has renewed and expanded its wide-ranging partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB).

Following a landmark agreement in 2018 that designated MGM Resorts as the MLB's first official gaming sponsor, the new multi-year agreement will see BetMGM serve as an official sports betting partner, while MGM Rewards will become title sponsor of this year's All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, as well as presenting sponsor of the first ever All-Star Saturday Extra Innings musical performance at Dodger Stadium.

“We are thrilled to extend and expand upon our groundbreaking work with Major League Baseball,” said MGM Resorts senior vice president of sports and sponsorships Lance Evans. “We're incredibly proud of the growth and innovation that have transformed our industries since launching our partnership four years ago, and we're eager to continue breaking new ground and delivering world-class sports and entertainment experiences for baseball fans worldwide.”

The partnership between BetMGM and MLB includes data usage in sports betting, promotion across MLB-owned media platforms, domestic and international activations at MLB events, as well as multiple fan experiences.

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost commented: “It is an exciting day to announce the extension of our partnership with MLB. The collaboration with the League allows us to reach new audiences while delivering a best-in-class baseball wagering product. We look forward to growing our industries together.”

The long-term extension between MGM and MLB also includes presenting sponsorship of Bettor's Eye, MLB's digital baseball show on MLB.TV.

"Since creating this historic partnership four years ago, MGM Resorts and BetMGM have been truly collaborative and innovative business partners to Major League Baseball," added MLB chief revenue officer Noah Garden. "With the success of Bettor's Eye and introduction of All-Star Saturday's Extra Innings concert, we look forward to seeing how MGM Resorts and BetMGM will continue to broaden their business with Baseball."

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 2.10 per cent lower at $28.43 per share in New York Thursday.