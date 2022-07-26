W88 partners Fulham FC in record shirt sponsorship deal

English Premier League football club Fulham FC has signed a record shirt sponsorship deal with Asia-facing betting and gaming operator W88.

The operator will serve as Fulham's front of shirt and main team sponsor for both the Women’s and Men’s first teams in the 2022/23 Premier League season, which kicks off next month.

W88 will also benefit from branding across the club's Craven Cottage stadium on matchdays and via the club’s digital channels.

The club's new kit will be unveiled in the final pre-season friendly against Villarreal on Friday, ahead of the team's first Premier League game against Liverpool six days later.

“We are both proud and excited to be partnering with London’s oldest professional football club, Fulham FC, as they return to the top-flight of English football,” said W88 business development manager Hilly Ehrlich. “We are also looking forward to engaging with their passionate global fanbase during the season ahead and delivering innovative content with the Club.

"With a global footprint, W88 is a brand which represents integrity, trust and excellence and we will be actively promoting responsible gaming."

Fulham FC sales director Jon Don-Carolis added: “We’re pleased to welcome W88 on board as Main Team Partner this season in a record sponsorship deal for the Club. The deal provides significant revenue to assist with our commercial objectives, enabling us to compete in a challenging and exciting Premier League campaign.”

W88 has previously sponsored Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Leicester City.