Entain extends Trident League football partnership

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has agreed a multi-year extension to its community sports partnership with Britain’s Trident Leagues.

The extension will provide critical funding in the coming years, backed by the Entain Foundation under the ‘Pitching In’ banner, for the 248 clubs that make up the Northern Premier, Isthmian and Southern leagues. They are collectively known as the Pitching In Trident Leagues, which make up tier three and four of the English football national league system.

Initially launched in 2020, the Pitching In partnership was specifically created to provide financial investment to ensure the successful operation of the leagues through the Covid-19 pandemic, and to enable individual clubs to engage with their local communities and make a positive social impact.

Rather than promote any of Entain’s products or brands, the Pitching In programme is focused on promoting community engagement through grassroots sport.

“We are truly proud of what we have achieved with Pitching In and our partnership with the Trident Leagues, particularly in the positive impact it is having on grass roots sports and for social engagement,” said Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen. “Through the Entain Foundation we are committed to making a positive contribution to grassroots and community sport, which plays such a huge role in the lives of our customers.”

The Pitching In partnership has been supported by two initiatives, the Trident Community Fund (TCF) and the Pitching In Volunteer Hub, both of which will receive further investment as the partnership continues.

In a joint statement, the Pitching In Trident League chairs Nick Robinson (Isthmian League), Mark Harris (Northern Premier League) and Anthony Hughes (Southern League) said: “We couldn’t be more pleased that Entain are extending their Pitching In partnership with us. This is truly unlike any other sponsorship that we have been involved in. The entire focus of the programme is around how, together, we can help clubs to develop and deepen their engagement with local communities.

“The TCF and Volunteer Hub are fantastic examples of their commitment to non-league football and how it can make a positive difference in people’s lives.”

Former England player Stuart Pearce, who spent more than five years in non-league football as a Wealdstone FC player, will continue to serve as the Pitching In ambassador.

“This is fabulous news not only for the Pitching In Trident Leagues themselves but for football in general,” said Pearce. “It provides a vital injection of cash to help the leagues to thrive but, perhaps even more importantly, it is helping to bring the clubs and their local communities together.

“The Trident Community Fund is just a brilliant initiative to allow cubs to really connect with their local people while the Volunteer Hub is a real gamechanger for promoting volunteering at the community level.”