RSI launches RushBet partnership with LaLiga in South America

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has unveiled a new South America wagering partnership with Spain's La Liga, ahead of the start of the new Spanish football season today.

RSI's RushBet sportsbook brand will serve as LaLiga's partner across the continent for the next three seasons, giving the operator access to intellectual property rights for the league's top two divisions -- LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank. The rights include use of team names, shields, players' pictures and competition logos.

The operator will also be giving out LaLiga merchandise to to its customers and offering the opportunity to meet ex-LaLiga players, alongside experiences such as all-expenses-paid trips and VIP hospitality packages.

“LaLiga is one of the most popular leagues across the globe, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our valued customers up close to this important league, said RSI Colombia general manager Valentin Birnstein. “We are committed to providing RushBet players with top-tier content and high-quality entertainment, and expanding our partnership with LaLiga helps to achieve those objectives.”

LaLiga executive director Oscar Mayo added: “This new expanded agreement will bring LaLiga even closer to our fans, sharing all the excitement and emotion that LaLiga has to offer. As our fans know we have played with passion for many years, now, we are thrilled to share all the adrenaline of LaLiga with RushBet's customers in Colombia and other countries.”