Sportium agrees LatAm betting partnership with Manchester City

Cirsa Group-owned sports betting operator Sportium has become an official betting partner in Latin America for English Premier League champions Manchester City.

The new regional partnership will see Sportium benefit from branding across the club’s digital assets and in the Etihad stadium, while Sportium and Manchester City will also create joint branded content for customers in the region.

“We are delighted to welcome Sportium today as Manchester City's new regional partner,” said Dina Ahmad, vice president of global sales at City Football Group. “The new partnership not only allows us to build on our growth and reach new audiences in Latin America, but to bring them closer to the club through unique content and experiences. We are looking forward to working with Sportium to achieve this.”

Sportium CEO Alberto Eljarrat commented: “Our brand has always been linked to the best competitions and the main sports clubs. But this collaboration with Manchester City represents a new step forward for Sportium in our path towards internationalization.

“We feel that we share great values ​​with the club, such as effort, integrity and teamwork, and we intend to bring these values ​​to those Latin regions where we are present through a unique offer of omnichannel entertainment.”