Gaming Intelligence
bet365 expands Colorado presence with Rockies partnership

11th April 2023 8:59 am GMT
Leading betting and gaming operator bet365 has agreed a three-year partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB)’s Colorado Rockies.

The deal will provide bet365 with in-stadium signage, including an outfield wall sign, rotational signage behind home plate, and a static placement on the first baseline.

This signage will also be visible on TV for viewers at home and on Rockies TV broadcasts.

The Rockies played their first home game of the 2023 season at Coors Field against Washington Nationals last Thursday.

“All of us at the Rockies are excited to partner up with an outstanding player withing the sports betting industry,” said Rockies vice president of corporate sponsorships Walker Monfort. “As bet365 continues to evolve withing our great state, we are thrilled to be a part of their growth story.”

“We’re over the moon to have found an MLB home in Colorado with the Rockies,” said a bet365 spokesperson. “To be a part of some of the memorable moments guaranteed to take place at Coors Field is the reason we are elated to be a part of a fantastic franchise. Baseball Denver, and bet365 all combine here for one true walk-off home run.”

