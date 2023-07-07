This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Admiral secures title sponsorship of Women’s Bundesliga

7th July 2023 9:29 am GMT
Novomatic-owned betting and gaming operator Admiral has been named as the official title sponsor of ÖFB Frauen-Bundesliga, the top division of Austrian women’s football.

The new three-year deal begins on 1 August and will see the sports betting provider continue its affiliation with Austrian football, having been a partner of the women’s national team since 2017 and the men’s national team since 2019.

Admiral is also the title sponsor of the men’s first division (Admiral Bundesliga) and second division (Admiral 2.Liga).

“Having already successfully become the name sponsor of the Admiral Bundesliga and Admiral 2 Liga, it was a matter of the heart for us to become the new competition sponsor of the Women's Bundesliga,” said Admiral managing director Jürgen Irsigler.  

“At Admiral, we have been committed to actively promoting women's sport in Austria for several years and to develop it further with our cooperation. At the latest with our sponsorship entry into the ÖFB women's national team in 2017, we are also recognised as a pioneer for this goal in Austrian sport.”

Isabel Hochstöger, head of ÖFB women's and girls' football, said: "With Admiral, domestic women's football has gained a strong partner that has been supporting and promoting Austrian football for many years.

“I am very pleased that ADMIRAL will be joining the Women's Bundesliga from the coming season onwards, thus making a significant contribution to its further development and visibility.."

The deal marks the second title sponsorship in the league’s history, having previously been sponsored by cleaning products company Planet Pure in 2020/21.

