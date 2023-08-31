Kaiyun Sports signs Nottingham Forest shirt sponsorship deal

Asia-facing betting and gaming operator Kaiyun Sports has agreed a two-year shirt sponsorship deal with English Premier League football club Nottingham Forest.

The agreement will see Kaiyun Sports’ logo feature on Forest's men's first team shirts for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

“The collaboration with Nottingham Forest Football Club will be a milestone for us to step onto the global stage,” said Kaiyun Sports chief marketing officer Byrne Howard.

A spokesperson for Nottingham Forest added: “We look forward to working closely with Kaiyun Sports on a number of exciting activations and initiatives to engage with new and existing audiences in Asia and across the world.

“Kaiyun Sports have a reputation for redefining the fan experience for global audiences of the Premier League and other dominant European leagues.”

Kaiyun Sports also has partnerships with leading European football clubs Real Madrid and Inter Milan.