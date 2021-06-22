This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Ezugi expands live lottery offering in South Africa with World Sports Betting

22nd June 2021 9:11 am GMT
Pronet Gaming

Evolution-owned Ezugi has launched a new live lottery game with South African retail betting operator World Sports Betting (WSB).

Through a partnership with Evolution Services, the official reseller of Evolution’s brands in the country, Ezugi has rolled out its new Golden Balls lottery game across WSB outlets in Cape Town, South Africa.

Golden Balls is streamed from Ezugi’s European studio and will be rolled out to WSB’s other retail outlets in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal provinces in the near future.

WSB is the first retail operator to launch the new live lottery game, which offers players surprise wins, multiplier excitement and cashback on losing bets.

“We’re thrilled to pursue our partnership with one of the most acclaimed names within the South African betting industry, in WSB,” said Evolution Services CEO Dean Finder. “From our knowledge of the local market, we know that Golden Balls - a fixed odds lottery game with a betting twist - is going to be a huge hit, not only in South Africa, however, Africa and worldwide as well.”

WSB head of operations, Richard Tannous, said: “It’s always great to be first into the market with a new product, especially a really exciting, best-in-class product like Ezugi’s Golden Balls.

“We want to thank Evolution Services SA for the opportunity. It’s a great way to keep the ball rolling on a long and fruitful relationship.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.05 per cent lower at SEK1,445.20 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Evolution Ezugi Live Casino Lottery South Africa World Sports Betting
