Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 202115th November 2021 11:17 am GMT
Scientific Games and Flutter Entertainment were the big winners last week as the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021 were unveiled during a week of celebrations.
Scientific Games won an unprecedented six awards this year, dominating the North America region with an incredible four awards. With the supplier transitioning to become a pure gaming-focused business, four of its awards went to its lottery and sports betting businesses, which are in the process of being sold to Brookfield Business Partners and Endeavour Group for a combined $7bn.
Scientific Games secured a unique hat-trick by winning the lottery supplier category in Latin America, Europe and North America, while OpenBet took home the sports betting supplier award for North America, SG Digital was crowned iGaming supplier and MONOPOLY Big Spin was named Game of the Year.
Flutter Entertainment also secured its own hat-trick of awards as sports betting operator of the year in North America through FanDuel, in Asia Pacific through SportsBet and in Europe through leading brands such as Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet.
In the only truly global gaming awards in the industry, Betway and Ithuba were named sports betting and lottery operator of the year in Africa, while Aspire Global’s BtoBet took home the sports betting supplier award and Editec won lottery supplier of the year.
In the Asia Pacific region, there were awards for Gamesys, Tabcorp, OneWorks, and Casumo, while winners in Latin America included Betcris, Betsson, Kambi, B Gaming and Vibra Gaming.
This year also saw the rise of a new raft of emerging suppliers with OneTouch Games winning the double of Asia Pacific iGaming supplier and Game of the Year. Pragmatic Play did the same in Latin America, while nobody came close to matching Evolution’s success in Europe this year, although it was Nolimit City that took home the coveted Game of the Year in Europe with San Quentin xWays.
A special mention too for Playtech CEO Mor Weizer who won our Outstanding Contribution Award, after helming Playtech through 16 years of growth.
A big congratulations to all our winners!
Sports Betting Operator - Betway
Lottery Operator - Ithuba
Sports Betting Supplier - BtoBet
Lottery Supplier - Editec
Innovation Award - Pronet Gaming
Game of the Year – Gameburger Studios’ Hyper Gold
Sports Betting Operator – Flutter Entertainment’s Sportsbet
iGaming Operator - Gamesys
Lottery operator - Tabcorp
Sports Betting Supplier - OneWorks
iGaming Supplier – OneTouch Games
Lottery Supplier – Scientific Games
One to Watch – Casumo Japan
Game of the Year – OneTouch Games’ Queens of Glory
Outstanding Achievement - 12BET
Sports Betting Operator - Betcris
iGaming Operator - Betsson
Lottery operator - Loterías Caixa Brasil
Sports Betting Supplier - Kambi
iGaming Supplier – Pragmatic Play
Lottery Supplier - B Gaming
One to Watch - Vibra Gaming
Game of the Year – Pragmatic Play’s Gates of Olympus
Sports Betting Operator – Flutter Entertainment
iGaming Operator – 888 Holdings
Lottery operator - Sisal
Sports Betting Supplier – Genius Sports
iGaming Supplier – Evolution
Lottery Supplier – Scientific Games
One to Watch – Genesis Global’s Vegasoo
Game of the Year – Nolimit City’s San Quentin xWays
Outstanding Contribution – Mor Weizer
Sports Betting Operator – Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel
iGaming Operator – Rush Street Interactive
Lottery operator – Pennsylvania Lottery
Sports Betting Supplier – OpenBet
iGaming Supplier – SG Digital
Lottery Supplier – Scientific Games
One to Watch – Conscious Gaming’s PlayPause
Game of the Year – Scientific Games’ MONOPOLY Big Spin
