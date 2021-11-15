Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Scientific Games and Flutter Entertainment were the big winners last week as the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021 were unveiled during a week of celebrations.

Scientific Games won an unprecedented six awards this year, dominating the North America region with an incredible four awards. With the supplier transitioning to become a pure gaming-focused business, four of its awards went to its lottery and sports betting businesses, which are in the process of being sold to Brookfield Business Partners and Endeavour Group for a combined $7bn.

Scientific Games secured a unique hat-trick by winning the lottery supplier category in Latin America, Europe and North America, while OpenBet took home the sports betting supplier award for North America, SG Digital was crowned iGaming supplier and MONOPOLY Big Spin was named Game of the Year.

Flutter Entertainment also secured its own hat-trick of awards as sports betting operator of the year in North America through FanDuel, in Asia Pacific through SportsBet and in Europe through leading brands such as Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet.

In the only truly global gaming awards in the industry, Betway and Ithuba were named sports betting and lottery operator of the year in Africa, while Aspire Global’s BtoBet took home the sports betting supplier award and Editec won lottery supplier of the year.

In the Asia Pacific region, there were awards for Gamesys, Tabcorp, OneWorks, and Casumo, while winners in Latin America included Betcris, Betsson, Kambi, B Gaming and Vibra Gaming.

This year also saw the rise of a new raft of emerging suppliers with OneTouch Games winning the double of Asia Pacific iGaming supplier and Game of the Year. Pragmatic Play did the same in Latin America, while nobody came close to matching Evolution’s success in Europe this year, although it was Nolimit City that took home the coveted Game of the Year in Europe with San Quentin xWays.

A special mention too for Playtech CEO Mor Weizer who won our Outstanding Contribution Award, after helming Playtech through 16 years of growth.

A big congratulations to all our winners!

Africa

Sports Betting Operator - Betway

Lottery Operator - Ithuba

Sports Betting Supplier - BtoBet

Lottery Supplier - Editec

Innovation Award - Pronet Gaming

Game of the Year – Gameburger Studios’ Hyper Gold

Asia Pacific

Sports Betting Operator – Flutter Entertainment’s Sportsbet

iGaming Operator - Gamesys

Lottery operator - Tabcorp

Sports Betting Supplier - OneWorks

iGaming Supplier – OneTouch Games

Lottery Supplier – Scientific Games

One to Watch – Casumo Japan

Game of the Year – OneTouch Games’ Queens of Glory

Outstanding Achievement - 12BET

Latin America

Sports Betting Operator - Betcris

iGaming Operator - Betsson

Lottery operator - Loterías Caixa Brasil

Sports Betting Supplier - Kambi

iGaming Supplier – Pragmatic Play

Lottery Supplier - B Gaming

One to Watch - Vibra Gaming

Game of the Year – Pragmatic Play’s Gates of Olympus

Europe

Sports Betting Operator – Flutter Entertainment

iGaming Operator – 888 Holdings

Lottery operator - Sisal

Sports Betting Supplier – Genius Sports

iGaming Supplier – Evolution

Lottery Supplier – Scientific Games

One to Watch – Genesis Global’s Vegasoo

Game of the Year – Nolimit City’s San Quentin xWays

Outstanding Contribution – Mor Weizer

North America

Sports Betting Operator – Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel

iGaming Operator – Rush Street Interactive

Lottery operator – Pennsylvania Lottery

Sports Betting Supplier – OpenBet

iGaming Supplier – SG Digital

Lottery Supplier – Scientific Games

One to Watch – Conscious Gaming’s PlayPause

Game of the Year – Scientific Games’ MONOPOLY Big Spin

