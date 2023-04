Macau’s baccarat tables saw an 86 per cent revenue increase in Q1 2023 to MOP29.1 billion (€3.3 billion), making it the best quarterly performance since Q4 2019.

Revenue from Macau's mass market baccarat tables grew by 90 per cent to MOP20.5 billion, which was a 71 per cent share of all baccarat revenue.

VIP baccarat revenue was 77 per cent higher at MOP8.6 billion in the first quarter, giving it a 29 per cent share.

First quarter baccarat [...]