Gaming revenue in the Philippines surged by 76 per cent to PHP68.9 billion (€1.13 billion) in the first three months of 2023 to set a new quarterly record.

Casino gaming revenue was 81 per cent higher at PHP59.3 billion, and represented 86 per cent of quarterly revenue.

Bingo revenue was PHP6.2 billion, and was 76 per cent up on Q1 2022, whilst electronic games’ revenue almost tripled to PHP3.5 billion (Q1 2022: PHP1.2 billion).

Philippines Gaming Revenue: Q1 [...]