Delta Corp, the Indian gaming and hospitality company, has posted a 1 per cent increase in gaming revenue to INR3.26 billion (€37.2 million) for the second quarter of its financial year ended 30 September.

Revenue in the second quarter included a new high for the company’s land-based and floating casinos in India and Nepal, with casino revenue up by 3 per cent to INR2.83 billion.

The casinos’ performance helped to make up for a 14 per cent [...]