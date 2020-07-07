Playtech BGT Sports to launch virtual sports for SSBTs

Sports betting technology provider Playtech BGT Sports (PBS) has unveiled its first virtual sports products for its self-service betting terminals (SSBTs).

Combining simulation-based odds with real-life 3D action, the new SSBT virtual sports product follows a year-long process of advanced motion capture filming at studios in Leavesden, UK.

PBS plans to roll out its virtual sports portfolio, which covers football, horse racing, greyhounds, basketball and tennis games, to all existing retail customers across a range of markets worldwide.

“Operators demand unique products and quick and easy betting opportunities for their customers, no matter what the sporting action or time of day,” said Playtech BGT Sports director virtual sports Richard Andrew.

“PBS’s virtual sports product suite has been designed with this in mind, ensuring operators are always able to offer ultra-realistic betting to their customers, no matter when, via the quick and easy convenience of our proven SSBT software.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading down 1.07 per cent at 295.40 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.