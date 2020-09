The founders of Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Better Collective have reduced their stake in the business by approximately 12.3 per cent through a directed sale of 3.1m shares.

The share sale was made by Better Collective CEO Jesper Søgaard and chief operating officer Christian Rasmussen, alongside chief financial officer Flemming Pedersen, at a price of SEK131.00 per share.

This generated SEK406m before transaction costs and has further diversified the company’s shareholder base with Nordic and international institutional investors.

“We [...]