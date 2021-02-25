This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Red Tiger launches Dragon’s Fire: InfiniReels launch

25th February 2021 10:42 am GMT
Red Tiger

Evolution-owned games provider Red Tiger has launched Dragon's Fire: InfiniReels, a new game which combines NetEnt’s InfiniReels mechanic with Red Tiger’s popular Dragon’s Fire slot.

The 3-reel, 3-row slot is set in an atmospheric dragon’s lair, where each win presents players with a new reel on the right side of the locked reels for the next spin, cranking up the atmosphere and multiplying the number of bet ways by three each time from the starting number of 27.

The Fire Egg feature is activated when a Scatter symbol reveals a multiplier that applies to all wins, while Three Dragon Spins Scatters on the initial three reels will launch eight Dragon Spins, after which only one randomly selected symbol will land on the reels.

“Dragon's Fire: InfiniReels represents a major new milestone for Red Tiger and NetEnt,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “In building on the huge success of Red Tiger’s Dragon’s Fire and Dragon’s Fire MegaWays titles, it is the perfect way to further showcase the exciting potential of NetEnt’s infinite reels concept.

“We are looking forward to players sampling the thrill of InfiniReels in this new adaptation perfectly crafted to fit the Dragon’s Fire series gameplay features that slots players already know and love.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading higher by 1.48 per cent at SEK1,099.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

