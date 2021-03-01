Playtech secures rights to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? branded live games

Playtech has partnered with Sony Pictures Television to bring the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? brand to the live casino vertical.

The five -year partnership will see Playtech develop three bespoke games utilising the brand, helping to deliver what the company as the next step in the Live Game Show experience.

“Playtech Live is creating some of the most innovative online gaming experiences on the market and we are very excited to start working with the team,” said Stephan Zingg, commercial director of Brand Management and Interactive at Sony Pictures Television UK. “We are positive that the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? brand will deliver new elements of entertainment to the player and enhance their experience.”

Shimon Akad, chief operating officer at Playtech, commented: “We are very proud to be chosen as Sony’s partner to bring the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? brand to the live casino market. Securing prestigious brands like this is a key pillar of our content strategy as we look to deliver the most engaging responsible gambling entertainment experience in the market.”

“Our vision at Playtech Live is to deliver the best possible entertainment experience,” added Edo Haitin, CEO at Playtech Live. “This centres around building game show content that is underpinned by leading global brands, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has proven consistently over the years to be an absolute favourite worldwide.

“Our ability to develop engaging product features and live game shows, allowing players to experience first-hand the thrill and excitement of playing one of the most enduring game show formats in television history, that is what an entertainment-led experience is all about!” he said. “This is only the beginning of our journey at Playtech Live and we cannot wait to start working on developing these three new games, which we are sure will be an exciting addition to our already engaging portfolio.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) closed at 473.20 pence per share in London Friday, less than 6 per cent off their 52-week high of 502.60 pence per share set on 16 February.