The latest study of gambling participation in Spain shows that the country had one of the lowest rates of problem gambling in Europe in 2020, despite almost 81 per cent of adults participating in at least one form of gambling.

The study conducted by Carlos III University of Madrid and research firm IMOP Insights was commissioned by industry association CeJuego and shows that 80.9 per cent of respondents between the age of 18 and 75 participated [...]