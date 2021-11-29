Highlight Games secures rights to Scottish football footage

London-based virtual sports specialist Highlight Games has acquired the right to use archive footage from the Scottish Professional Football League in its virtual sports products.

The multi-year agreement will allow Highlight Games to develop a suite of games featuring Scottish football, including a new iteration of its Soccerbet game and a range of instant win titles.

The games will feature popular teams and players from the last 25 years, including Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Motherwell, and Hearts, among others.

The games will be available in UK retail locations and online both in the UK and in regulated international markets.

“I’m delighted to announce Highlight Games’ acquisition of rights to the SPFL, which will further extend its portfolio of games and content,” said Highlight Games co-CEO Nick Gardiner.

“Our award-winning Soccerbet product has proven to be highly successful in the territories in which it is now live – in Italy the Soccerbet Serie A game now accounts for over 50% of all virtual sports bets placed with operators with which it is live – and we have ambitions to replicate this success in the UK with this new SPFL game.”