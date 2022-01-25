Aspire Global strikes deal for BoyleSports’ planned Dutch iGaming launch

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has secured an agreement to take BoyleSports online in the Dutch regulated iGaming market.

The deal will see Aspire Global provide its full turnkey platform for the operator's planned launch in the Netherlands, including casino games and sports betting products through BtoBet, and managed services via the supplier's AspireEngage CRM system.

BoyleSports is currently licensed in the UK, Ireland and Gibraltar, and plans to submit its Dutch licence application shortly.

“While planning for our entry into the regulated Dutch market, we were in search of a partner who could provide us with a future-proof, high-quality, turnkey solution,” said BoyleSports CEO Mark Kemp. “We have in Aspire Global found the perfect partner who will support us with leading technology, exciting games and all the localized player support we need. This will enable us to focus on the player experience and branding of our new business in the Netherlands.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: “The partnership with BoyleSports is a significant confirmation of the strengths of Aspire Global’s complete iGaming offering.

"We are very excited about this opportunity to support BoyleSports - one of the industry’s most established brands - when planning to enter the newly regulated Dutch market."

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading at SEK107.00 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday, 2.37 per cent below its 52-week high of SEK109.60 set last week.