Octoplay games go live in Europe with Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet has rolled out new content from games developer Octoplay across its portfolio of brands.

Titles such as Pearly Shores, Heavy Anchor, Hot Harvest, Disco Dive, and Blazing Touch, built on Octoplay's proprietary game server, are now available to players across Europe through a direct integration with Soft2Bet.

“This deal will place our games in front of thousands of new players in regulated markets and is an important early milestone for Octoplay,” said Carl Ejlertsson, CEO of Octoplay and inductee of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023.

“That a successful casino group and platform provider like Soft2Bet is excited about taking our games is a testament to the quality of our games and our unique product vision. We look forward to this being among the first of many deals in 2023.”

Soft2Bet holds licences in Malta, Sweden, Denmark, and Ireland and operates over ten of its own casinos and sportsbooks, including YoyoCasino, CampoBet, LightCasino, ZulaBet, and Cadabrus.

“Octoplay has been turning heads in the industry since its launch and we're delighted to be among the early adopters to get our hands on the games,” said Daniel Mitton, director of gaming at Soft2Bet and fellow Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 inductee.

“The partnership aligns with our long-term ambition of building a premium portfolio of titles featuring the very latest in gaming technology and innovation.”