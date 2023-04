Denmark’s gambling revenue grew by 16 per cent to DKK594.8 million (€79.8 million) in January, led by a strong performance by the country’s land-based gaming sector.

Land-based casinos recorded revenue of DKK26.8 million in January, compared with no revenue at all in the previous year because of pandemic restrictions. Gaming machine revenue also recovered well and was up by 376 per cent to DKK 102.6 million.

The recovery in Denmark’s land-based gaming sector helped to make up [...]