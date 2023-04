Germany’s states collected €666.1 million in gambling taxes during the first quarter of 2023, a fall of 5 per cent year-on-year.

The main cause of the decrease was a 43 per cent drop in tax from online slots to €80.1 million. Online slots contributed 12 per cent of gambling tax in the quarter.

Sports betting tax was also lower year-on-year by 3 per cent at €111.6 million, accounting for 17 per cent of total gambling tax.

Tax from [...]