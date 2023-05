Belgium’s gambling revenue leapt by 25 per cent to €1.21 billion in 2021, according to data published by the country’s Gaming Commission.

The land-based gambling sector in Belgium was still restricted by pandemic measures in 2021 and was up by just 6 per cent to €397.1 million, still almost half pre-pandemic levels.

Online gambling, however, was 36 per cent higher at €812.8 million, which was a new annual record for the sector.

Betting revenue (Class F1/F1+) increased by [...]