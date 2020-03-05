Playtech launches exclusive live blackjack game for GVC’s bwin brand

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has rolled out an exclusive All Bets Blackjack Live table with GVC’s bwin brand.

Available across all .com markets, the new table features an unlimited number of players and a series of side bet options.

This includes Buster Blackjack, where players can score a wide range of potential wins from a 2:1 win for three or four cards to 2000:1 win for the ultimate combination of eight cards plus player blackjack, and Lucky Lucky, where the player’s first two cards and the dealer’s first form a combination.

Other side bet options include 21 + 3, where the player’s first cards and the dealer’s first form a hand; Top 3, where the player’s first two cards and the dealer’s first form a hand; and Perfect Pairs, where the player’s or dealer’s cards form a pair, with wins for mixed, colour and matching pairs.

“Driving expansion through product innovation and differentiation is central to the Playtech live casino mission, and we’re delighted to be working with bwin to deliver bespoke content for their players,” said Playtech live casino CEO Edo Haitin. “Our flagship facility in Riga gives us the technology, capacity and flexibility to create experiences that truly reflect the brands of key partners such as bwin to drive the growth of their live casino business”.

The development of All Bets Blackjack continues Playtech’s ongoing strategy to support licensee growth through exclusive content, and follows the supplier’s recent success of its Quantum suite of games and its first live slots game.

“Delivering a unique experience for our players, in terms of look and feel as well as gameplay, is a key priority for everyone at bwin,” said GVC gaming product director Colin Cole-Johnson. “Having worked very closely with Playtech on the design of our exclusive table, we’re confident players will be as impressed with the end result as we are.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading at 233.60 pence per share in London earlier Thursday, having hit a new 52-week low of 227.80p in trading yesterday.