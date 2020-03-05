This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
SBTECH
Quickspin

Playtech launches exclusive live blackjack game for GVC’s bwin brand

5th March 2020 11:20 am GMT
Playtech

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has rolled out an exclusive All Bets Blackjack Live table with GVC’s bwin brand.

Available across all .com markets, the new table features an unlimited number of players and a series of side bet options.

This includes Buster Blackjack, where players can score a wide range of potential wins from a 2:1 win for three or four cards to 2000:1 win for the ultimate combination of eight cards plus player blackjack, and Lucky Lucky, where the player’s first two cards and the dealer’s first form a combination.

Other side bet options include 21 + 3, where the player’s first cards and the dealer’s first form a hand; Top 3, where the player’s first two cards and the dealer’s first form a hand; and Perfect Pairs, where the player’s or dealer’s cards form a pair, with wins for mixed, colour and matching pairs.

“Driving expansion through product innovation and differentiation is central to the Playtech live casino mission, and we’re delighted to be working with bwin to deliver bespoke content for their players,” said Playtech live casino CEO Edo Haitin. “Our flagship facility in Riga gives us the technology, capacity and flexibility to create experiences that truly reflect the brands of key partners such as bwin to drive the growth of their live casino business”.

The development of All Bets Blackjack continues Playtech’s ongoing strategy to support licensee growth through exclusive content, and follows the supplier’s recent success of its Quantum suite of games and its first live slots game.

“Delivering a unique experience for our players, in terms of look and feel as well as gameplay, is a key priority for everyone at bwin,” said GVC gaming product director Colin Cole-Johnson. “Having worked very closely with Playtech on the design of our exclusive table, we’re confident players will be as impressed with the end result as we are.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading at 233.60 pence per share in London earlier Thursday, having hit a new 52-week low of 227.80p in trading yesterday.

Related Tags
Blackjack bwin GVC Holdings Live Casino Playtech
Related Articles

Playtech extends long-running Betfred partnership until 2024

Playtech and GVC expand live roulette offering in Spain

iGaming Platform wars

Playtech hit by impairment charges and casual gaming losses in 2019

Playtech partners Rightlander to enhance affiliate compliance

Stake limit speculation causes gaming sell-off

GI Games Round-up: Quickspin, Lightning Box, Microgaming and more

Betsson acquires Guts, Kaboo, Rizk and Thrills brands from GiG

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 – Responsible Gambling

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

GI Games Integrations: Featuring NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Habanero and more

Playtech BGT Sports partners SportsTraders for new TeamBets product

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020

Gaming Intelligence Poker Supplier of the Year – Relax Gaming

Finnplay
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
Playtech
SBTECH