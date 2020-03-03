This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech and GVC expand live roulette offering in Spain

3rd March 2020 10:00 am GMT

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has launched three new live roulette games in Spain’s regulated iGaming market in partnership with leading operator GVC.

Hosted by native Spanish-speaking dealers, the new table games are the first to be designed around Playtech Live’s new green screen technology and will be rolled out across GVC’s PartyCasino, PartyPoker and bwin brands.

The additional tables follow GVC’s debut of Playtech’s Quantum Ruleta Live game at the end of last year, which offers players multiplier boosts in every game round, as well as unique Quantum Boost and Quantum Leap special events.

“Central to our partnership model with licensees is our commitment to deliver innovative and engaging products with industry leading and reliable technology,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “I am pleased to see our operators trust us to always be there for them. With Spain a highly attractive market presenting many ongoing opportunities, we are delighted to be able to support our partners on delivering growth and leading on innovation across the region.

“GVC is a key international partner for us, so the expansion of what is already a ground-breaking live offering is a fantastic sign of things to come.”

GVC gaming product director Colin Cole-Johnson added: “Delivering a varied, engaging experience for our players is central to our mission across all markets, so being able to expand our Live offering in a key growth territory is a great step forward.

“The innovative technology behind the new tables allows us to deliver a distinct feel across three individual brands, and with the support of highly trained native-speaking dealers, we believe we can offer our Spanish players something truly special.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 1.74 per cent at 257.50 pence per share, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) had climbed 4.52 per cent at 828.40p in London earlier Tuesday.

