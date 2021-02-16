This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Playtech expands US presence with Greenwood Racing

16th February 2021 8:45 am GMT
Playtech
Red Tiger

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech is expanding its presence in the United States through a strategic agreement with various subsidiaries of Parx Casino owner Greenwood Racing.

Playtech will license its product to Greenwood companies in Michigan, Indiana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, beginning with the launch of an online casino in Michigan on its IMS Platform and Player Account Management (PAM).

Parx currently operates online sports betting and casino in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with plans to expand its operations to further states in the near future, and will migrate its operations to the Playtech platform and utilise the company’s online casino products.

“This strategic partnership with the Greenwood companies represents a major milestone for Playtech and I’m excited to work with them to help achieve their growth plans in the coming years,” said Playtech chief executive Mor Weizer.

“The US is a highly strategic market and this multi-state, multi-product agreement highlights the demand for the full breadth of our product offering. This is the next step for Playtech in the US and we are delighted to work with the Greenwood companies to capture this exciting long-term opportunity.”

The agreement expands Playtech’s presence in regulated US iGaming markets, where the company already provides its products to bet365 and Entain in New Jersey.

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 2.23 per cent higher on the news at 495.80 pence per share in London early Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high of 502.60 pence per share.

Related Tags
Greenwood Gaming iGaming Michigan New Jersey Parx Casino Pennsylvania Playtech United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, ThunderSpin and more

Snaitech expands virtual sports portfolio with Inspired Entertainment

Playtech in talks to sell Finalto financials division

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Yggdrasil, Green Jade Games and more

Playtech rolls out virtual sports portfolio in Denmark with Danske Spil

Why did Shay Segev quit Entain?

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, GAMING1, Blueprint Gaming and more

Playtech shares hit 52-week high as 2020 adjusted EBITDA tops €300m

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic