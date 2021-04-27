CDI’s TwinSpires goes online in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado

New York-listed gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has launched online in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado through an existing partnership with suppliers GAN and Kambi.

Customers of CDI's TwinSpires brand in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado can now bet on professional sports including NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and PGA, as well as collegiate sports and events from around the world.

In Pennsylvania, online casino players will be able to enjoy traditional casino games such as blackjack and roulette, as well as a large selection of online slots and live dealer games.

“We are excited to offer our state-of-the-art sportsbook app and market leading promotions in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado a week before our biggest event of the year, the Kentucky Derby,” said TwinSpires president Ian Williams. “Because we are backed by Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, we can leverage nearly 150 years of wagering history to offer the best sports betting experience.

“Now players in these states can place their bets on both sports and next Saturday’s Run for the Roses through TwinSpires.”

CDI launched its first TwinSpires sportsbook and iGaming platform in January through a platform powered by GAN and Kambi.

Since that time, the company has debuted TwinSpires mobile sports betting apps in Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado, in addition to the TwinSpires mobile casino app in Pennsylvania and Colorado.

“The team did an amazing job of concurrently migrating and launching TwinSpires’ sportsbook and iGaming offering in three states in the span of a week, which serves to highlight our speed to market and unique capabilities to seamlessly handle highly complex migrations,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit. “We remain humbled to work with an industry leading entertainment company with some of the most historic and diversified assets in the gaming industry.

“We look forward to our continued partnership to assist Churchill Downs Incorporated in its efforts to replicate their longstanding success in land-based gaming in online sports betting and iGaming.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) closed marginally higher at $215.94 per share in New York Monday, while shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) closed 4.05 per cent higher at $19.77 per share.