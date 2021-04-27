This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

CDI’s TwinSpires goes online in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado

27th April 2021 8:29 am GMT
TwinSpires
Playtech

New York-listed gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has launched online in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado through an existing partnership with suppliers GAN and Kambi.

Customers of CDI's TwinSpires brand in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado can now bet on professional sports including NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and PGA, as well as collegiate sports and events from around the world.

In Pennsylvania, online casino players will be able to enjoy traditional casino games such as blackjack and roulette, as well as a large selection of online slots and live dealer games.

“We are excited to offer our state-of-the-art sportsbook app and market leading promotions in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado a week before our biggest event of the year, the Kentucky Derby,” said TwinSpires president Ian Williams. “Because we are backed by Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, we can leverage nearly 150 years of wagering history to offer the best sports betting experience.

“Now players in these states can place their bets on both sports and next Saturday’s Run for the Roses through TwinSpires.”

CDI launched its first TwinSpires sportsbook and iGaming platform in January through a platform powered by GAN and Kambi.

Since that time, the company has debuted TwinSpires mobile sports betting apps in Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado, in addition to the TwinSpires mobile casino app in Pennsylvania and Colorado.

“The team did an amazing job of concurrently migrating and launching TwinSpires’ sportsbook and iGaming offering in three states in the span of a week, which serves to highlight our speed to market and unique capabilities to seamlessly handle highly complex migrations,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit. “We remain humbled to work with an industry leading entertainment company with some of the most historic and diversified assets in the gaming industry.

“We look forward to our continued partnership to assist Churchill Downs Incorporated in its efforts to replicate their longstanding success in land-based gaming in online sports betting and iGaming.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) closed marginally higher at $215.94 per share in New York Monday, while shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) closed 4.05 per cent higher at $19.77 per share.

Related Tags
Casino Churchill Downs Inc GAN iGaming Kambi Sports Betting TwinSpires United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Tennessee sports market grows to $205.9m in March

Churchill Downs Incorporated profits as Q1 revenue grows 28%

Sportradar agrees multi-year sports betting deal with TwinSpires

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Illinois sportsbooks handle hits $509.8m in February

Xpress Bet approved to offer horse race wagering online in Michigan

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Tennessee wagers decline to $176.3m in February

GAN swings to loss despite 2020 revenue growth

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Konami to roll out historical racing machines in Kentucky with CDI

Tennessee online sportsbooks hit record $211.3m wagers in January

Illinois sportsbooks hit record $581.6m high in January

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Churchill Downs swings to 2020 loss as pandemic hits revenue

Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global