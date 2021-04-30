This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM launches online poker brands in Pennsylvania

30th April 2021 8:27 am GMT
BetMGM has rolled out its online poker offering in Pennsylvania on the partypoker US Network.

Players in Pennsylvania gain access to Borgata Poker and BetMGM Poker, marking the second and third US state launches for the brands respectively, as well as access to  MGM Resorts’ M life Rewards program.

The partypoker US Network features a number of poker variants, signature poker tournaments, and cash games of all buy-in levels – in addition to player favorites like Fast Forward, Spin the Wheel, and Grind Rewards.

“Pennsylvanians can now experience our superior poker offering through both BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker,” said Adam Greenblatt, chief executive officer, BetMGM. “We’re eager to expand our platform to a larger online audience, and give players in the Keystone State safe, accessible and entertaining poker options.”

Ray Stefanelli, director of poker, BetMGM, added: “Pennsylvania customers will find that BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker provide engaging experiences for both new and seasoned players. The partypoker US Network supports the online poker community, providing access to training initiatives designed to help all participants strengthen their play.”

