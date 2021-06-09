Scientific Games extends partnership with New Hampshire lottery

New York-listed Scientific Games has agreed a six-year extension to its contract with the New Hampshire Lottery while adding the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) program to the deal to maximise funding for educational programs in the state.

Scientific Games will provide instant game design and portfolio management services to the lottery, in addition to technology-driven analytics and insights, game manufacturing, advanced logistics, technologies to support inventory management and distribution, and services for 1,250 retailers in the state.

Scientific Games produced New Hampshire Lottery's first instant "scratch" game in 1975 and has worked with the lottery ever since, delivering $295.5 million in instant game retail sales in 2020.

The NH lottery is ranked 10th in the world for instant game per capita sales and has contributed more than $2 billion to education, with instant games accounting for almost 65 per cent of revenue.

"Scientific Games' track record of developing our instant game category to benefit students in New Hampshire speaks for itself," said New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre.

"Critical to supporting our mission, this contract extension evolves our instant games relationship to a full category management partnership with technologies and services that will ensure our retailers have an optimal portfolio of games players want to purchase. The state's decision to extend and enhance our contract with Scientific Games for six years is in the best interest of driving maximum profits for public education in New Hampshire."

Scientific Games senior VP of lottery instant products, John Schulz added: "Scientific Games congratulates the New Hampshire Lottery on nearly 50 years of sound business management that has positioned the Lottery at the top of a global industry. Building from a very solid foundation, we look forward to further supporting the Lottery with our advanced SciTrak Ultra technology that powers the SGEP program, and supporting its retailer network with our gem|Intelligence software."

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 1.63 per cent higher at $76.52 per share in New York Tuesday.

