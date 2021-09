The organisers of next month’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas have confirmed that all attendees will be required to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to attend the 2021 event.

Presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by RX, G2E returns to the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas from 4-7 October, having been cancelled last year as a result of travel restrictions relating to the pandemic.

“Our highest priority [...]