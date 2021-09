The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has launched a state-wide self-exclusion system ahead of the launch of regulated online gambling in October.

The new DCP self-exclusion register is supported by the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Connecticut Council on Problem Gaming, the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes.

It allows players in Connecticut to opt out of all gambling, online and retail, with self-exclusion periods of one year, five [...]