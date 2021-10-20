This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

GAN agrees deal to power retail and online race & sportsbook in Nevada

20th October 2021 9:22 am GMT
GAN
OpenBet

New York-listed gaming technology supplier GAN has signed an agreement with Red Rock Resorts to power a new omnichannel betting offering for Station Casinos’ STN Sports.

The agreement includes mobile applications, retail over-the-counter, and kiosk-based sports betting throughout Nevada at Red Rock Resorts' portfolio of properties.

The race and sportsbook deal builds on GAN’s existing partnership with Station Casinos for Simulated Gaming, which began in 2017.

“After a comprehensive and competitive process, we are greatly pleased to secure our first major US retail casino operator client of our omnichannel sports betting technology and managed trading services solution acquired at the outset of the year and demonstrated at G2E earlier this month,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit. 

“The GAN team worldwide is excited to enter the U.S. sports’ market next year with a market leader in Nevada.”

Station Casinos innovation and slots senior vice president Thomas Mikulich added: “The choice of GAN reflects their proven technology platform, specialist experience with integrating reward programs, reputation for integrity and their exciting sports betting user experience across online and retail devices, and their overall commitment. We look forward to collaborating closely with GAN to roll out their innovative sports experience here in Nevada.”

STN Sports has been powered by Nevada-based Stadium Technology Group since 2016, with a number of errors in the platform landing the sportsbook in trouble with the Nevada Gaming Control Board, most recently in September for accepting bets on events that had concluded.

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) gained 5.6 per cent to close at $16.03 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
GAN Nevada Sports Betting Station Casinos United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Strong September for Pennsylvania operators as revenue grows to $415.7m

Catena Media reveals strong Q3 revenue growth

DWG granted licenses in Michigan and Pennsylvania

Online casino leads 888 to third quarter revenue growth

Michigan iGaming wagers top $100m for first time in September

Codere extends Real Madrid regional partnership

PointsBet signs exclusive Curling Canada partnership

Western Australia resumes WA TAB sale process

Sisal files for Milan IPO

Detroit casinos see growth in September despite retail betting decline

Betway partners Stockholm Open tennis tournament

Connecticut to begin limited online sports betting and iGaming operations

Betfred extends sponsorship of the Super League

FSB taps IGT for latest new hire

Evolution launches dedicated live casino studio for Penn National

Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt