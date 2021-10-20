GAN agrees deal to power retail and online race & sportsbook in Nevada

New York-listed gaming technology supplier GAN has signed an agreement with Red Rock Resorts to power a new omnichannel betting offering for Station Casinos’ STN Sports.

The agreement includes mobile applications, retail over-the-counter, and kiosk-based sports betting throughout Nevada at Red Rock Resorts' portfolio of properties.

The race and sportsbook deal builds on GAN’s existing partnership with Station Casinos for Simulated Gaming, which began in 2017.

“After a comprehensive and competitive process, we are greatly pleased to secure our first major US retail casino operator client of our omnichannel sports betting technology and managed trading services solution acquired at the outset of the year and demonstrated at G2E earlier this month,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit.

“The GAN team worldwide is excited to enter the U.S. sports’ market next year with a market leader in Nevada.”

Station Casinos innovation and slots senior vice president Thomas Mikulich added: “The choice of GAN reflects their proven technology platform, specialist experience with integrating reward programs, reputation for integrity and their exciting sports betting user experience across online and retail devices, and their overall commitment. We look forward to collaborating closely with GAN to roll out their innovative sports experience here in Nevada.”

STN Sports has been powered by Nevada-based Stadium Technology Group since 2016, with a number of errors in the platform landing the sportsbook in trouble with the Nevada Gaming Control Board, most recently in September for accepting bets on events that had concluded.

